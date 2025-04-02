Batman Fame Val Kilmer Passed Away At The Age of 65 After Suffering From Pneumonia, Deets Inside

There is bad news for the fans of Val since ‘Batman’ fame Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has passed away at the age of 65. According to some of the media sources, the actor’s death has been confirmed by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer. It is being reported that the actor was suffering from pneumonia. He took his last breath in Los Angeles.

Let us tell you that California-born Val Kilmer studied acting at the acting school Juilliard. He was one of Hollywood’s most prominent actors in the 1990s. After a successful career, he was diagnosed with throat cancer in the year 2014. However, he had recovered from cancer, but now he passed away due to pneumonia. If we look at Val’s film career, then let us tell you that he is known for films like ‘Batman’ and ‘The Doors’.

Val was also well known for his long hairy look. Kilmer entered the acting world with the 1984 film ‘Top Secret’. He achieved a better position in the film world by performing brilliantly in comedy films. The actor has also worked in films like ‘Top Secret’, ‘Real Genius’, along with action films ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Willow’, ‘The Ghost and the Darkness’, ‘The Saint’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’, and ‘Alexander’.

Earlier, the Hollywood actor appeared in the comedy show ‘Real Genius’ and gained recognition as the co-star of actor Tom Cruise in the 1986 hit ‘Top Gun’. But he became famous with ‘Batman Forever’ in 1995. His last release was ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in the year 2022, in which he appeared alongside actor Tom Cruise. He made a name in the industry by acting in comedy films.