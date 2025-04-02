Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Shared Pictures of Her Twins In Ghibli Style, Check Pictures Inside

Popular actress and ‘Kundali Bhagya’ fame Shraddha Arya gave birth to twins on 29 April 2024. The actress became the mother of a son and a daughter, but has not shown the faces of the children for four months after birth. However, she has definitely revealed the names of her babies. As everyone on the internet is becoming crazy for the Ghibli trend, she has also followed it and has introduced her kids to the world.

Shraddha Arya’s Babies

Let us tell you that Shraddha Arya posted 4 photos on April 1. In one of the pictures, both the children are seen lying down. In the second photo, her son is seen, in the third her daughter is seen, and then in the fourth photo, the actress is seen with her husband and children. With these Ghibli pictures, the actress wrote a caption and told what the names of her children are.

Shraddha Arya’s Daughter

Shraddha Arya wrote in the caption, ‘Meet our two little storms, Shaurya and Siya. Life was very peaceful before. There was just not so much chaos.’ In this, she has shown the faces of the children, even through Ghibli. From fans to industry friends, everyone praised the actress and showered love on the kids. The name has also been described as cute. A user wrote, ‘Shaurya is the name of your reel son.’ And others also praised Shraddha a lot.

Shraddha Arya’s Son

Talking about the meaning of Shraddha Arya’s son Shaurya’s name, it means bravery, valor, and bravery. Both these names are Sanskrit words. Her daughter Siya’s name means, Goddess Sita, white moonlight, a beautiful woman. So she has named the son Shaurya and the daughter Devi, which is very beautiful. Ever since Shraddha revealed the names of her little munchkins to the fans, everyone is loving the names and appreciating the actress for being devotional.