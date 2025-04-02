Archana Pooran Singh Slapped Her Sons For Adding Salt To Her Morning Tea And Making Her April Fool

Popular Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh is in the headlines these days due to her YouTube vlogs. She keeps doing fun things with her husband, Parmeet Sethi, and her sons. Sometimes she goes to the famous chaat shop of celebs and calls herself Madhuri Dixit, and sometimes she goes out with the family to restaurants. The entire family is seen laughing and joking together and enjoying their life happily.

Now in the latest vlog, Archana’s kids made their parents an April Fool seeing which you will laugh like crazy. In this video blog, the actress was seen crying and getting angry at her sons. At the beginning of the video, her sons, Aryaman and Ayushmann, add a lot of salt to the tea of ​​Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi early in the morning. At first, the couple is surprised to see their sons making tea in the morning, but they have no idea what is going to happen next.

As soon as Archana and Parmeet take the first sip, they immediately spit it out. Seeing this, both of them laughed loudly. Then Archana immediately goes to the washroom to wash her face and asks the sons to go away. Archana angrily says, ‘What is this nonsense. Don’t do this early in the morning. Don’t spoil my breakfast so much. I have such a good memory of morning tea. You ruined it.’ At the same time, Parmeet calls the sons ‘stupid’ and the actress slaps both of them on the back.

After this, both of them pranked their house help Bhagyashree. They put red color on her face and scare her that she is vomiting blood. Then Bhagyashree washes her face, and later it is revealed that both of them are joking and Bhagyashree says, ‘Brother, don’t do this again. I will really die of a heart attack. Who does such a dangerous prank.’ Then both of them say sorry. And later they said that they became April fools.