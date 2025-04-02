Comedian Swati Sachdeva Trolled For Her Standup Comedy On How Her Mother Reacted On Getting Her Vibrator

After doing vulgar comedy on Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faced massive criticism from the audience. Now, after just a few weeks, a female comedian has come forward to do a vulgar comedy on parents. Since then, people on the internet have gone crazy and are trolling her. Stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva recently came on stage and did a comedy in which she told how her mother reacted after getting a female vibrator.

Actually, a video clip of her went viral on social media in which she discussed how her mother reacted to vibrator. People on social media are giving different opinions on this clip, while some people are finding it funny, others are debating whether the limit is being crossed by making jokes about parents. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ has upset people a lot. Now Swati Sachdeva’s joke has given rise to new discussions about comedy, boundaries, and how far the joke should go in the case of family.

Swati Sachdeva is heard saying in the viral video clip, ‘My mother is trying to be a cool mom but it is not happening. Recently, a sad incident happened to me when she found my vibrator. She came to me with full confidence and started talking to me like ‘a friend’. I thought she would ask for my vibrator. She started calling it a gadget, a toy. I said, ‘I swear, mother, it is Papa’s.’

She said, ‘Don’t talk nonsense, I know his choice’. Then my mother took it out and started asking me.’ People are angry over the video, and they are saying different things. An X user said on this, ‘This shameless Swati Sachdeva is busy spreading obscenity in the name of comedy. In her passion for money, she is not even sparing her parents. Shameless.’