Mumbai Police Turns Comedy Critics? Varun Grover Schools Them On Timing

Varun Grover recently took a dig at the Mumbai Police after they summoned members of Kunal Kamra’s audience to question them about his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Taking to social media, the comedian and writer shared his thoughts in a satirical video, which quickly gained traction among his fans.

Varun Grover’s Response to Mumbai Police

On Tuesday, Varun Grover posted a video on Instagram addressing the controversy. He remarked, “I just found out that the police are calling Kunal Kamra’s audience to ask what he said in his show. There’s no bigger insult to a comedian than having someone else repeat their jokes—they lose their essence and won’t be funny. If you really want to hear them, go to Kunal Kamra’s show. But for that, you’ll have to allow the show to happen.”

He further added, “That would be the best way—you’ll understand his words, and it will actually be funny. So, don’t call the audience; they’ll ruin the jokes.” Grover captioned his post, “Let jokes live.”

His take on the situation left fans in splits. One user commented, “These people don’t even know how to get offended properly.” Another wrote, “Rightly said, only Kamra can deliver his jokes perfectly.” Some even mocked the authorities, with one saying, “Call the YouTube viewers as well.”

Why Kunal Kamra Is Facing Backlash

Kunal Kamra’s latest video, “Naya Bharat”, features a parody song from the 1997 film “Dil To Pagal Hai”, targeting Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. This led to an uproar, with Shiv Sena workers vandalizing Habitat Studio, the venue where the video was recorded.

The comedian has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including: Section 353(1)(b): Publishing or circulating false statements or rumors; Section 352: Provoking a breach of peace; Section 356(2): Defamation, specifically for making statements intended to cause harm

The controversy has sparked debates about freedom of expression in comedy, with many defending Kamra and criticizing the authorities for their response.