‘I Haven’t Met My First Wife, Yes Alia Is Not My First Wife’ Ranbir Kapoor’s Recent Revelation Made Everyone Shocked

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a happy couple. They are often loved by their fans and not only the couple but their little daughter Raha Kapoor is also loved equally. The couple got married in April 2022 after dating for almost 4 years. However, did you know that Alia is not his first wife? Ranbir recently made a shocking revelation about not meeting his ‘first wife’ yet. He had a grand wedding with Alia but has now revealed that she is not his first wife.

We all know that Ranbir Kapoor has a worldwide fanbase and his fans can go to any extent to get a glimpse of the actor. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Ranbir revealed that a woman came to his family bungalow with a pandit and married him right at the gate of the house. He also revealed that he is still waiting to meet his ‘first wife’ but didn’t get the opportunity to meet her.

Let us tell you that Ranbir told, ‘I will not call it madness because it is used in a negative way but I remember when I started in the early years. There was a girl and I never met her but my watchman told me that she came with a pandit and married at my gate. At the bungalow where I lived with my parents, there were some tikas and some flowers lying at the gate. I was out of town at that time, I think it was quite crazy. I haven’t met my first wife yet so I am waiting to meet you at some point. Alia is not my first wife.’

Everyone knows that Alia’s childhood crush was Ranbir. She was 11 years old when she saw Ranbir working as an assistant director in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Black’. In 2014, Alia made her Bollywood debut and during a conversation on the sets of Koffee with Karan, she expressed her desire to marry Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir had come on the show to promote ‘Highway’ with Alia and shared an anecdote from the shooting of Brahmastra.