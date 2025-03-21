Aamir Khan’s Sister Nikhat Hegde Praised Gauri Spratt, Said She Want The Couple To Stay Happy Forever

Mr. Perfectionsit of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is in love with his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt at the age of 60. On his 60th birthday, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media and also said that he had also introduced her to his family and they are very happy about Gauri Spratt. Meanwhile, Aamir’s sister Nikhat Hegde’s reaction has come on his relationship after meeting Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan

In a conversation with one of the media houses, Nikhat Hegde talked about brother Aamir’s relationship with Gauri Spratt. Expressing her happiness, Nikhat said, ‘We are very happy for Aamir and also for Gauri because she is a very good person. And we really want both of them to stay happy forever.’ At the same time, ‘Ghulam’ Director Vikram Bhatt also expressed his happiness for Aamir and said, ‘If I can get married at the age of 50, why can’t Aamir have a partner at the age of 60?’

Aamir Khan

Let us tell you that Aamir introduced Gauri to the media and said that he has known her for 25 years, and both have been dating each other for one and a half years after getting divorced from Kiran. It is also being said that Aamir’s girlfriend Gauri also has a six-year-old son. At the same time, Aamir is also divorced twice. If we talk about Aamir’s relationships and broken marriages then let us tell you that he first married Reena Dutta and then after divorcing her, he married Kiran Rao for the second time.

Aamir Khan

But after 15 years of a healthy marriage, he got divorced from her too in the year 2021. Aamir has three children from both these marriages, two sons and a daughter Ira Khan. A few days back, Ira came to meet her father after he announced his relationship with Gauri and was seen crying while leaving the house. Fans also claimed that this relationship news of her father has shocked her and made her upset.