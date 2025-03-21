Kangana In The House: Mandi MP Gives Peek Into Unseen Parliament Tales

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is proving that balancing Bollywood and politics is no easy feat. Since winning the Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency last year, the star has been splitting her time between film sets and Parliament sessions. On Tuesday, she gave her followers a glimpse of her day inside the hallowed halls of Indian democracy.

Kangana shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, showing her seated among fellow MPs inside the Parliament after a meeting. Dressed in a light orange saree, the actor-turned-leader looked every bit the seasoned politician. Adding a touch of casual commentary, she captioned the image: “Parliament adjourned till 2 PM, everyone is waiting for it to start again.” She also included the hashtag #ParliamentDay.

From Box Office to Ballot Box

Kangana’s political journey began with a thunderous debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where she defeated Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes. The actor-turned-MP secured 537,002 votes, leaving Singh behind at 462,267 votes.

Following her win, she took to Instagram to thank her supporters, posting, “Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust… This victory belongs to all of you. It is a victory of your faith in Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. It is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi.”

The Silver Screen Stays in Sight

Even as she takes on political responsibilities, Kangana hasn’t bid farewell to the movies. Her most recent project, Emergency, marked her directorial debut under her production banner, Manikarnika Films. In the film, she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, bringing to life the political turmoil of the 1975-77 Emergency imposed by the then Congress government.

The film, which generated buzz for its bold take on history, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

As Kangana continues to navigate her dual career, fans are eager to see whether her Parliament sessions will be as dramatic as her on-screen performances. One thing is certain—whether in politics or film, she knows how to keep the spotlight on her.