Netizens Trolling Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya For Their Fun Chemistry In Viral Video From Internet

Famous South Indian actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who tied the knot in December last year recently gave their fans a glimpse of their fun chemistry. In a clip from an interview shared on social media, the two asked each other fun questions and shared adorable anecdotes about their relationship. But there were also comments from people who did not like their chemistry at all.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

In the video shared on social media, the two can be seen reading out questions for each other. The first question was, ‘Who is more likely to get a parking ticket?’ Naga Chaitanya quickly replied, ‘Obviously me, because…’ Before he could complete the sentence, Sobhita Dhulipala said, ‘Because I don’t drive.’ She then quipped, ‘I drive him crazy.’ Hearing this, Chaitanya laughed.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

In the same video, Naga further said, ‘I love watching movies.’ Hearing him, Sobhita Dhulipala said, ‘I love watching them.’ Naga immediately complained to his wife, ‘You need to watch all my films because I have done probably 100 films and you have seen 10.’ Sobhita Dhulipala agreed with her husband. She said, ‘I will start with your films.’ Then Chaitanya and Sobhita started laughing.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

However, both of them had to face hate from the people for this funny video. As soon as this video was posted on social media, its comment section was immediately filled with comments that there was no chemistry between the two of them. Let us tell you that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala kept their relationship away from the public eye. The two made it official after getting engaged to each other in August. Let us tell you that before getting married to Sobhita, Naga was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu which was a love marriage.