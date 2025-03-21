‘Fully Compliant With Law’: Rana Daggubati Denies Allegations of Promoting Illegal Betting Apps

Actor Rana Daggubati’s representatives stated on Thursday, clarifying that his promotional activities were in “full compliance with the law” following allegations that he endorsed illegal betting applications.

According to the statement, Rana had signed an agreement in 2017 to serve as a brand ambassador for skill-based gaming platforms. His team emphasized that his endorsements were strictly limited to regions where such gaming activities were legally permitted.

The clarification further highlighted that Rana’s legal team conducts thorough reviews before entering into any partnerships. “After a careful legal review, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law,” the statement read.

Addressing potential misconceptions, the actor’s representatives reiterated that his endorsements were strictly for legal skill-based gaming platforms, which have been recognized by the Supreme Court of India as distinct from gambling. The statement emphasized that these games are based on skill rather than chance and are, therefore, legally permissible.

“This press note is being issued to address any misconceptions and to confirm that Rana Daggubati’s endorsement of a legal and skill-based gaming platform was fully compliant with the law,” it added.

The clarification comes amid a police investigation in Telangana, where an FIR was registered against 25 celebrities and social media influencers, including actors Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi. The complaint, filed by businessman PM Phanindra Sarma at Hyderabad’s Miyapur Police Station, alleges that these individuals promoted illegal betting and gambling applications through their social media platforms.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of celebrity involvement in promoting online betting platforms.