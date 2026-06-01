Katrina Kaif Beats Monday Blues, Shares Heartwarming May Moments With Vicky Kaushal- See Here!

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s cosy May photo dump is filled with heartwarming memories, including Vicky Kaushal’s birthday celebrations, adorable moments with their son, coffee outings, family bonding, favourite books, new music discoveries, and several candid snapshots. The collection offers a glimpse into their joyful everyday life, capturing love, laughter, warmth, and togetherness.

Celebrity photo dumps have become a popular way for stars to give fans a candid look into their lives beyond the spotlight. Following the trend, Katrina Kaif recently shared a heartwarming May photo dump packed with cherished memories, fun captions, and special moments from the month. The actress offered glimpses of intimate celebrations with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their son Vihaan, along with peaceful outings, favourite indulgences, and precious family time. The delightful carousel beautifully blended glamour with everyday joy, warmth, and authenticity. Katrina also accompanied the post with an adorable caption that instantly melted fans’ hearts online.

Katrina Kaif’s Shared May dump on her Instagram

Katrina Kaif brightened fans’ Monday with a heartwarming May photo dump filled with simple pleasures, cherished family moments, and sweet snapshots with Vicky Kaushal. From proudly discovering the song Naa Pushde by herself to enjoying a reading session of Gajapati Kulapati alongside a tiny companion, each picture reflected warmth, happiness, comfort, and the beauty of everyday life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The actress also gave fans a glimpse into Vicky’s intimate birthday celebrations. Many noticed their son Vihaan’s presence after spotting “Happy Birthday Papa” written on a cake featuring three family members. From cosy picnic dates and coffee outings to peaceful park strolls and Katrina’s search for the “best hot chocolate ever,” the photo dump offered a heartfelt look into their private life, filled with warmth, joy, affection, and love.

Her caption read, “May…….. you’ve been amazing,” as she spoke about finding the “Best hot chocolate” and “the best coffee too.” She also added playful moments like “Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle,” instantly melting fans’ hearts.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal introduce Vihaan to paparazzi

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen leaving the city with their newborn son, Vihaan Kaushal. Keeping a low profile, the couple drew attention during a brief encounter with paparazzi. Vicky happily smiled and posed for pictures at the airport entrance, while Katrina stayed away from the cameras, lovingly carrying their baby in her arms. A photographer later revealed details, sharing insights about that moment. “Katrina was with Vicky, but she asked not to be photographed with the baby and introduced the baby to the paparazzi.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is reportedly taking a break from work to focus on motherhood and has not officially announced any upcoming projects. However, several reports suggest she may be part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, remains occupied with the shooting of Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The highly anticipated film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is presently under production and is expected to arrive in cinemas worldwide on January 21, 2027, generating immense excitement among audiences.