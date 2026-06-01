Madhuri Dixit Backs Aishwarya Rai As Cannes Look Faces Online Trolling: Can’t Reduce Her To…

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has come out in support of Aishwarya Rai amid online criticism surrounding her Cannes 2026 appearance. The actress praised her Devdas co-star and former Miss World, highlighting Aishwarya’s remarkable global legacy. Madhuri also acknowledged her role in enhancing India’s image internationally through years of achievements and cultural representation.

Madhuri Dixit has strongly defended her Devdas co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the actress was subjected to online trolling and body-shaming following her Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearance. Praising Aishwarya as a global icon, Madhuri said it was wrong to judge women based on their age, body type, or looks. She highlighted Aishwarya’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her consistent representation of India on the international stage. According to Madhuri, such superficial criticism overlooks the actress’s achievements and influence. A Cannes regular for over two decades, Aishwarya once again captured worldwide attention with her striking red-carpet appearances this year.

What Did Madhuri Dixit Reveal About Aishwarya Rai?

Speaking to PTI, Madhuri Dixit praised Aishwarya Rai’s remarkable journey at Cannes, noting that she has represented India on the global stage for more than two decades. Calling her a true global icon, Madhuri said Aishwarya, as a former Miss World, has brought immense pride and recognition to the country.

“You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale or a number on the dress or the size or a number on the calendar years. You cannot reduce her to that. She is beautiful. She looks beautiful but she is beautiful inside,” Madhuri told the news agency. Madhuri strongly criticised the negative comments made on social media about Aishwarya’s appearance. She stressed that people should understand the kind of message such remarks send to young minds. According to her, these comments wrongly imply that a person’s value is determined by physical looks rather than accomplishments, which is a harmful belief.

Madhuri stated that social media has become a space where anyone can express opinions on any subject. She added that such judgmental individuals always existed, but in the past, they lacked a platform. Today, however, social media allows them to share their views openly and freely.

Madhuri Dixit’s Upcoming Projects

Madhuri is preparing for the release of her upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen, a dark comedy thriller directed by Suresh Triveni and backed by Abundantia Entertainment. Scheduled to premiere on June 4, 2026, the film is set in the gossip-driven Adarsh Colony. It revolves around Rekha and her two contrasting daughters, Jaya and Sushma, as their lives unfold.

Their already chaotic lives take a bizarre turn when they discover a dead body in their kitchen. Shocked and terrified, the trio scrambles to hide the truth, leading to a chain of hilarious misunderstandings and desperate cover-ups. As suspicious neighbours grow curious, trouble keeps mounting. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, and Dharna Durga.