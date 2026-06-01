Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In A Secret London Ceremony And Fans Are Obsessed

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony held at London’s iconic Old Marylebone Town Hall. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family, choosing intimacy over extravagance for their special day.

The wedding marks a new chapter in one of Hollywood’s most adored modern love stories, one that fans have closely followed ever since romance rumours first began swirling in early 2024.

A Minimal Yet Fashion-Forward Bridal Moment

Dua Lipa stayed true to her signature fashion-forward aesthetic for the ceremony. Reports suggest she wore a custom Schiaparelli couture suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry, paired with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin heels, and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones.

Meanwhile, Callum Turner kept things classic in a navy suit and tie, complementing the understated elegance of the wedding. Photos circulating online show the newlyweds leaving the venue hand-in-hand, surrounded by a small group of loved ones throwing flowers and cheering them on.

From Secret Romance to Wedding Bells

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s relationship first caught public attention in January 2024 after the singer attended the after-party of Turner’s series Masters of the Air. Since then, the duo gradually became one of entertainment’s most-loved couples, making public appearances together while still keeping much of their relationship private.

The pair confirmed their engagement in 2025, with Dua later revealing in interviews how excited she was about building a future together. She had also hinted at wanting to get married after completing her world tour.

A Bigger Celebration May Still Be Coming

While the London ceremony was intentionally intimate, reports suggest this may only be the beginning of the celebrations. Several international outlets claim the couple is planning a larger multi-day wedding celebration in Sicily, expected to include celebrity guests and close industry friends. For now though, fans seem obsessed with the simplicity of the wedding, proof that even global stars sometimes prefer love stories that feel personal, quiet, and deeply real.