Bobby Deol Breaks Silence on Rumored Rift With Alia Bhatt On The Sets of Alpha, Calls Reports ‘Completely False’

Actor Bobby Deol has finally addressed rumors claiming that he had a disagreement with Alia Bhatt on the sets of the upcoming spy thriller Alpha. Dismissing the reports as baseless gossip, the actor expressed surprise over how quickly such stories spread and praised Alia for her professionalism and dedication. The rumors had recently gained traction on social media, with several reports alleging that tensions had developed between the two actors during filming.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol Breaks Silence On Rift With Alia

Bobby, however, has now made it clear that there is no truth to those claims. While appearing on Aap Ki Adalat to promote his upcoming film Bandaar, Bobby Deol was asked about the alleged fallout with Alia Bhatt. Responding to the question, Bobby revealed that he first became aware of the rumors when a friend sent him a screenshot of a report circulating online. The actor admitted that he was surprised by the story and questioned how such claims were created without any factual basis.

Bobby Deol

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According to Bobby, people often have too much time on their hands and end up inventing stories that bear no resemblance to reality. Far from criticizing his co-star, Bobby Deol spoke highly of Alia Bhatt and her commitment to the project. He described Alia as an exceptionally talented actress who approaches her work with great professionalism. Bobby highlighted the amount of preparation she puts into her action sequences and praised her dedication on set.

Bobby Deol

According to the actor, Alia arrives fully prepared for demanding scenes and works extremely hard to deliver her performances. His comments directly contradicted reports suggesting friction between the two stars. During the conversation, Bobby also addressed the growing culture of misinformation on social media. The actor pointed out that many people today rely heavily on content circulating online and often accept it as truth without verification.

Bobby Deol

He remarked that a large percentage of stories shared on social media platforms are inaccurate or entirely fabricated. Bobby added that he cannot personally respond to every rumor, but in this case he wanted to clarify that the alleged feud never happened. He also laughed off reports claiming that filmmaker Aditya Chopra had offered him another project to calm him down after the supposed disagreement.