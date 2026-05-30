‘I Am A Human Being Too’, Poonam Pandey Breaks Down in Emotional Video, Urges People to Stop Judging and Abusing Her

Actress and model Poonam Pandey, who has often made headlines for her controversial publicity stunts, is now grabbing attention for a very different reason. In a recent emotional video shared on social media, Poonam appealed to the public to stop judging her and subjecting her to online abuse, saying that she is a human being too. The video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many viewers expressing sympathy for the actress, while others continue to debate her past actions and controversies.

Poonam Pandey

“I Am a Human Being Too,” Says Poonam Pandey

In the video shared on both Instagram and X, Poonam Pandey appeared visibly emotional as she opened up about the pressures she faces in the entertainment industry. The actress revealed that she entered the industry 14 years ago with dreams of building a successful career and finding meaningful work. However, she admitted that the struggle for opportunities continues even today.

Poonam Pandey

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Poonam said that she constantly pushes herself to stay relevant and secure work, but feels overwhelmed by the criticism and abuse directed at her online. During the emotional message, Poonam requested people to look beyond their assumptions about her. According to the actress, many people judge her without understanding her personal journey or the challenges she has faced.

Poonam Pandey

She emphasized that despite everything that has been said about her, she has never intentionally abused others and hopes to receive the same respect in return. Poonam also revealed that she continues to work hard on her craft, including participating in theatre projects and exploring new opportunities in the entertainment world. Although Poonam Pandey is often associated with controversies, she has also worked in films and television over the years.

Poonam Pandey

Despite these appearances, public attention has often remained focused on her headline-grabbing stunts rather than her professional work. Over the years, Poonam Pandey has repeatedly found herself at the center of controversy due to publicity campaigns and social media announcements. Several of these incidents triggered intense public reactions and criticism. As a result, the actress has frequently faced backlash online, with many social media users questioning her motives and public image.