Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Bring Home Twin Sons, Heartwarming Family Welcome Wins Fans’ Hearts On Social Media

Television’s beloved couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, are reportedly celebrating a joyful new chapter in their lives after welcoming twin baby boys. The couple recently returned home from the hospital, where they were greeted with traditional rituals and warm celebrations by their family members. Videos and photographs from the special occasion have been circulating widely on social media, with fans showering the couple and their newborns with love and blessings.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka and Vivek Spotted With Their Newborn Twins

After being discharged from the hospital, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen stepping out with their twin sons in their arms. Family members, including Divyanka’s mother and mother-in-law, had arrived to welcome the new mother and babies home. The couple interacted briefly with paparazzi gathered outside the hospital. While they chose not to reveal the babies’ faces, the glimpses shared online were enough to delight fans.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

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One of the most talked-about moments from the hospital exit was Vivek Dahiya’s humorous interaction with photographers. Holding one of the newborns, Vivek jokingly remarked, “There was a special offer running at the hospital, buy one, get one free!” His lighthearted comment instantly brought smiles to those present and quickly became a favorite moment among fans online.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

The celebrations continued when the couple reached home. Their mothers performed traditional Nazar Utarna rituals and an Aarti ceremony to bless the newborns and ward off negative energy. Videos from the family celebration show the babies receiving a warm traditional welcome, while sweets were distributed among relatives and members of the media present outside.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

The emotional family moments have been widely appreciated by fans, who praised the close-knit bond shared by the family. To make the occasion even more memorable, Vivek and his family reportedly arrived at the hospital in a specially decorated car adorned with balloons and festive decorations. The beautifully decorated vehicle added to the celebratory atmosphere as the family brought the newborn twins home for the first time.