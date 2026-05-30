Gurmeet Choudhary Gets Emotional Recalling Multiple Miscarriages, Opens Up About 11-Year Journey to Parenthood With Debina Bonnerjee

Television’s beloved couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have never shied away from sharing the challenges they faced on their journey to becoming parents. In a recent promo for the reality show Tum Ho Na, the couple once again opened up about the emotional struggles, heartbreak, and resilience that eventually led them to welcome their two daughters. The heartfelt moment has resonated deeply with fans, many of whom have followed the couple’s inspiring journey over the years.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary Recalls Years of Heartbreak

In the promo released by the channel, Gurmeet Choudhary became visibly emotional while talking about the challenges he and Debina faced before becoming parents. Speaking about their long wait for children, Gurmeet revealed that they welcomed their daughters nearly a decade after marriage. He shared that the couple endured multiple miscarriages and explored every possible medical option in their desire to start a family.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

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According to Gurmeet, there came a point when doctors had little hope left and suggested that there might be no solution. Despite those discouraging circumstances, the couple never gave up. Today, they are proud parents of two daughters and often describe them as the greatest blessing in their lives. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became parents to two daughters in 2022.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Their elder daughter, Lianna, was born through surrogacy, while their younger daughter, Divisha, was conceived naturally. The couple has frequently shared glimpses of their parenting journey on social media, delighting fans with adorable family moments. Their story has become an inspiration for many couples dealing with fertility challenges and pregnancy loss.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

The couple first met in 2004 during a talent show and gradually developed a strong bond. Over the years, they worked together on several television projects and reality shows. Their biggest breakthrough came with the iconic television series Ramayan, where Gurmeet portrayed Lord Ram and Debina played Goddess Sita. The show’s immense popularity transformed them into household names across India. Their on-screen chemistry soon translated into a real-life love story that continues to be admired by fans.