Sargun Mehta Opens Up on PR Misuse, Says Co-Stars Compete for Limelight Within Films – Deets Inside!

Sargun Mehta recently criticised the misuse of PR in the film industry during a Zoom conversation. She stated that many actors chase personal limelight, even when working on the same project. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Carry On Jatta 4. Sargun Mehta has spoken out against what she describes as the increasing misuse of PR in the entertainment industry. In an exclusive chat with Zoom, the actress shared her concern that publicity efforts often move attention away from the film itself and turn into contests among actors to be seen as the standout performer.

Citing her upcoming movie Carry On Jatta 4, Sargun said it is common for separate PR narratives to be created for different cast members from the same project. According to her, this practice fuels unnecessary rivalry and competition, ultimately distracting audiences from the collective work and spirit of the film.

Sargun Mehta Speaks Candidly About PR

Speaking about the issue, Sargun Mehta said PR is frequently misused in the Hindi film industry. She added that even people within film teams often use it in the wrong way. “I definitely think ki PR ka misuse yahan zyada hai in terms of ki sirf ye nahi ki main doosre insaan ki film ki burai kar rahi hoon,” she stated. “Within a film also jab film release hoti hai to sabse pehle ek actor ka aa jayega ki iss film mein yahi sabse best hai,” Sargun mentioned.

Using Carry On Jatta 4 as an example, she highlighted how the same film often generates different narratives, with separate stories and perceptions being promoted around each star involved in it. “It’s like I have to say Carry On Jatta 4 release hui meri alag PR chal rahi hai. “Sargun is the best person to ever be in ‘Carry On Jatta’ or ‘Gippy the only shining star of Carry On Jatta’,” she said humorously. According to her, audiences now easily recognize such tactics. Therefore, she feels film promotions should prioritise the project and its content rather than focusing on building or enhancing personal images.

Sargun believes a film’s success benefits everyone involved. According to her, personal PR campaigns hold little value because if the film fails, individual publicity cannot make a meaningful difference. “Film chale to sab chalenge. Film nahi chali to tum shining star rocket pe pahunch jao, kuch nahi hone wala uska,” she added.

Carry On Jatta 4: Cast, Story and More

Sargun Mehta’s remarks arrive just before the release of Carry On Jatta 4, the newest chapter in the blockbuster Punjabi comedy franchise helmed by Smeep Kang. Set to hit theatres on June 26, 2026, the film features Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, and the late Jaswinder Bhalla in a special AI-assisted role.

The Carry On Jatta franchise remains one of Punjabi cinema’s most successful brands. Carry On Jatta 3, released in 2023, created history by becoming the highest-opening Punjabi film with Rs 4.50 crore net on its first day. The comedy entertainer later crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, performing exceptionally well both in India and overseas. Following that remarkable achievement, anticipation for the fourth installment has reached unprecedented levels among fans and industry observers alike.

Carry On Jatta 4 holds special emotional value for fans after veteran comedian Jaswinder Bhalla’s passing on August 22, 2025, following a brain stroke. His iconic character, Advocate Dhillon, became a fan favourite throughout the franchise. To pay tribute to his remarkable contribution and lasting legacy, the makers have reportedly chosen to preserve the beloved character in the film with the help of AI technology.