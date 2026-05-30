Naga Chaitanya Moves Delhi HC Over AI Deepfakes, Explicit Content and Claims He Cheated On Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor Naga Chaitanya has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights after alleging widespread misuse of his name, image and identity across digital platforms. The actor’s legal team raised concerns over AI-generated deepfake videos, explicit content, unauthorised merchandise and online material linking him to allegations involving former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The matter came up before Justice Jyoti Singh, where senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing on behalf of Naga Chaitanya, argued that several websites and online platforms were allegedly exploiting the actor’s identity for commercial gain and online traffic. According to submissions made before the court, some websites were reportedly using Naga Chaitanya’s name alongside explicit search terms and objectionable content.

One of the key concerns highlighted in court involved AI-generated and manipulated content allegedly showing the actor in inappropriate situations. Chaitanya’s legal team argued that deepfake technology, voice-cloning tools and digital editing software were being used to create fabricated videos and visuals involving the actor without his consent.

According to the petition, the circulation of such content has caused serious harm to the actor’s reputation, privacy, dignity and public image. The suit reportedly seeks protection against both commercial exploitation and defamatory online material.

The case attracted significant attention because Chaitanya’s lawyers also specifically flagged online posts and videos involving his former wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor’s legal team objected to content that allegedly suggested he had cheated on Samantha and was responsible for damaging her career.

Objecting to such material, advocate Vaibhav Gaggar argued before the court that the content crossed the line between criticism and harassment. “This is trolling, this is not fair criticism,” he reportedly stated during the hearing.

The petition also raised concerns over pornographic content and manipulated videos allegedly portraying Chaitanya in objectionable situations. According to reports, the actor’s lawyers informed the court that multiple forms of fabricated digital material involving the actor continue to circulate online.

Apart from defamatory content, the court was reportedly shown examples of unauthorised merchandise featuring Naga Chaitanya’s likeness being sold online without permission. The legal team argued that such commercial use violated the actor’s personality rights and amounted to unauthorised exploitation of his public image.

The Delhi High Court acknowledged the broader issue of public scrutiny faced by celebrities while hearing the matter. Justice Jyoti Singh reportedly observed that public figures naturally face greater attention than ordinary individuals, but added that there must still be limits.

“You are in public life, you are certainly more vulnerable than the rest of the people, but it has its limitations,” the court reportedly remarked during the proceedings.

According to reports, the court also examined some of the disputed online material and noted that one of the allegedly infringing links appeared “borderline.” However, Chaitanya’s legal team argued that objectionable content involving the actor surfaces online regularly and requested stronger protection mechanisms.

The actor’s lawyers reportedly sought a dynamic injunction, which would allow future infringing links and content to be blocked without requiring separate legal proceedings each time new material appears online.

The Delhi High Court has now issued summons in the matter and indicated that it will consider passing an interim order. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 30.

The legal move places Naga Chaitanya among a growing number of public figures seeking judicial protection against AI-generated content and digital impersonation. In recent months, several celebrities and public personalities have approached Indian courts over deepfakes, fake endorsements and unauthorised use of their likeness.

Interestingly, Chaitanya’s father, actor Nagarjuna, had also secured legal protection from the Delhi High Court last year against AI misuse of his name, voice and image. The court had recognised the risks posed by emerging digital manipulation technologies and granted protection against unauthorised exploitation.

Similarly, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had approached the Delhi High Court seeking action against misuse of her identity and AI-generated content. The court later ordered the removal of unauthorised material using her likeness.

The latest case involving Naga Chaitanya highlights growing concerns within the entertainment industry regarding the rapid rise of AI-generated content. Deepfake technology has increasingly become a major issue for actors, politicians and public figures globally, with manipulated videos often spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were married in 2017 after years of dating before announcing their separation four years later. Chaitanya later married actor Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha has continued focusing on her acting career and production ventures.

As the case proceeds, it could further strengthen legal discussions around personality rights, digital identity protection and the responsibilities of online platforms in dealing with AI-generated misinformation.