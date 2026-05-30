Archana Puran Singh Enjoys Organic Goa Life at Sameera Reddy’s Home, Plucks Cashews for the First Time

Actress Sameera Reddy, who left behind Mumbai’s fast-paced lifestyle to settle in Goa, recently welcomed actress Archana Puran Singh and her family to her serene home. The visit turned into a memorable experience for Archana, who was seen enjoying nature and plucking fresh organic cashews directly from Sameera’s garden for the very first time.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh Tried Fresh Cashews

The fun-filled moments from the visit have now gone viral on social media, with fans loving the wholesome glimpse into the actresses’ off-screen friendship and peaceful Goa lifestyle. Sameera Reddy shared videos from the family gathering on Instagram Stories, showing Archana Puran Singh and her loved ones spending quality time amidst lush greenery. One particular clip grabbed everyone’s attention as Archana excitedly plucked fresh cashew fruits from Sameera’s garden.

Archana Puran Singh

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Clearly fascinated by the experience, Archana expressed how special the moment felt to her. In the video, she says that she would preserve the cashews as a cherished keepsake and memory from the trip. The candid moment quickly won hearts online, with social media users praising the simplicity and joy reflected in the video. The shared videos show Sameera Reddy guiding Archana Puran Singh and her family around her Goa property while introducing them to organic fruits and plants growing in the garden.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana, along with husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons Aryaman Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, appeared completely immersed in the peaceful surroundings. The family was seen enjoying nature, exploring the garden, and spending relaxed moments together away from the chaos of city life. One humorous moment from the video especially amused fans online. While everyone was plucking cashew fruits, Parmeet Sethi jokingly mentioned that comedian Bharti Singh’s son is also nicknamed Kaju.

Archana Puran Singh

The playful remark instantly lightened the atmosphere further and added a dose of humor to the wholesome family interaction. Fans in the comments section appreciated the candid chemistry between the families and the relaxed, genuine vibe of the gathering. Sharing the video online, Sameera Reddy wrote, “At our home, Archana Puran Singh tasted the cashew fruit for the very first time.”