After Animal and Chand Mera Dil, Charu Shankar Wants to Break the ‘Mother’ Tag: ‘I’d Make An Excellent Villain’

After Animal and Chand Mera Dil, Charu Shankar Wants to Break the ‘Mother’ Tag: ‘I’d Make An Excellent Villain’

Actor Charu Shankar is enjoying a fresh wave of recognition after her performances in Animal and the recently released Chand Mera Dil, but she is also becoming increasingly aware of a challenge that many actors face in the film industry: typecasting. After playing maternal roles in back-to-back high-profile projects, Charu says she is eager to break away from that image and explore darker, more unconventional characters on screen.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor reflected on how her role as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Animal unexpectedly changed the kind of offers coming her way. While the film gave her visibility and appreciation, it also led to a surge of similar mother roles being offered to her.

Most recently, Charu appeared in Chand Mera Dil, where she played Ananya Panday’s mother. The romantic drama generated significant discussion online, particularly around its controversial Bharatanatyam-inspired dance sequence featuring Ananya. The film’s release once again put Charu in the spotlight, but the actor says she does not want to be confined to nurturing, supportive maternal characters forever.

According to Charu, there are many genres and character types she still wants to explore. Speaking about her dream roles, she revealed that she is especially drawn toward crime thrillers, psychological dramas, action films and horror projects.

“A dream role would be to be part of a spy film,” she said during the interview while discussing her future ambitions. The actor added that she has always been fascinated by crime stories and psychologically complex narratives.

However, it was her comments about villainous roles that particularly grabbed attention online. Charu confidently stated that she believes she would make an excellent antagonist on screen.

“I think I would make an excellent villain. You would never suspect me, right?” she said while describing the kind of character she hopes filmmakers cast her in next.

The statement quickly resonated with fans who have largely seen Charu in composed, elegant and emotionally grounded roles. Many social media users agreed that her calm screen presence could make her surprisingly effective in darker roles where the audience does not immediately expect danger or manipulation.

The actor also expressed interest in horror and action films, suggesting that she wants to push herself beyond emotionally driven family dramas. According to Charu, versatility remains one of her biggest goals as a performer.

Her comments arrive at a time when conversations around typecasting remain common in Bollywood. Several actors have spoken about being repeatedly offered similar roles after one successful performance. While recognition often brings opportunities, it can also limit creative possibilities when filmmakers begin associating actors with specific character templates.

For Charu, Animal became one such turning point. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2023 and introduced her to a much wider audience. Her portrayal of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother was widely noticed despite being part of an ensemble cast.

Following the film’s success, Charu began receiving more offers for maternal roles, including her latest appearance in Chand Mera Dil. While grateful for the opportunities, she admitted that she hopes filmmakers look beyond that image and trust her with more layered parts.

The actor’s latest project, Chand Mera Dil, stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in lead roles and revolves around a college romance. Charu plays a Bharatanatyam dancer and mother to Ananya’s character in the film.

The movie generated considerable online buzz after a dance sequence featuring Ananya Panday attracted criticism from classical dance enthusiasts and public figures. The performance sparked debates about representation of Bharatanatyam in mainstream cinema, with several critics arguing that the sequence failed to respect the traditional art form.

Despite the controversy surrounding the film, Charu has remained focused on her own performance and career trajectory. In recent interviews, she has emphasised that she wants to continue evolving as an actor rather than becoming associated with one specific category of roles.

Beyond films, Charu has built a diverse career across theatre, television and digital platforms. Over the years, she has appeared in projects spanning multiple languages and genres, gradually earning a reputation for understated yet impactful performances.

Charu’s comments suggest she is determined to challenge that pattern before it becomes permanent. Rather than resisting maternal characters entirely, she appears interested in ensuring they do not become the only opportunities available to her.

Interestingly, the actor herself seems most excited by exactly those kinds of projects. Whether it is espionage stories, horror films or morally ambiguous villains, Charu appears eager to surprise audiences who currently associate her with warmth and emotional depth.

For now, Chand Mera Dil has added another notable maternal role to her filmography. But if Charu Shankar has her way, the next phase of her career may look very different from the image audiences have come to expect.

Instead of playing the caring mother on screen yet again, she may soon be plotting crimes, manipulating heroes or terrifying audiences as the villain she believes she was meant to play.