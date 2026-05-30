Rajkummar Rao Spotted Shooting Sourav Ganguly Biopic Dada; First Look Goes Viral – See Here!

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has officially begun filming for Dada, the much-awaited biopic based on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the movie is currently being shot in Kolkata. Adding to the excitement, Rajkummar’s first look from the film has surfaced online and is rapidly gaining attention across social media platforms. Fans are eagerly discussing his transformation and are keen to see how he portrays the legendary cricketer on screen. With production underway, anticipation around Dada continues to grow, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming sports biopics in Indian cinema.

Now, the wait is finally over. Viral photos from the film’s Kolkata shoot have surfaced online, creating excitement among fans. The images show the Stree actor in a striking transformation as former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. His look has impressed social media users, who are eagerly sharing and discussing the pictures.

Rajkummar Rao Steps Into Sourav Ganguly’s Shoes for Dada

A few viral photos of Rajkummar Rao filming Dada at Kolkata’s Aryan Club ground have sparked excitement online. The images show the actor bearing a striking resemblance to Sourav Ganguly. Dressed in a red jersey and black track pants, Rajkummar appears almost identical to the former cricketer. His hairstyle, in particular, mirrors Ganguly’s youthful look, impressing fans across social media.

🚨 Leaked Photos from the Sets of #Dada 👀 The #SouravGanguly Biopic stars #RajkummarRao in the Lead role ✅️ Produced by #LuvRanjan

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane Can #RajkummarRao recreate the Magic that #SushantSinghRajput delivered in #MSDhoni: The Untold Story? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hXFkL8Ndr0 — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) May 28, 2026

Under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership, Indian cricket enjoyed one of its most successful eras. Team India lifted the 2002 Champions Trophy and won the NatWest Series the same year. Ganguly also guided the team to the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup, where India finished as runners-up after losing to Australia in the title clash.

The viral pictures of Rajkummar Rao have certainly heightened anticipation around the project. The images have sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to see him step into Sourav Ganguly’s shoes. However, audiences will need to wait a little longer, as the makers are yet to unveil Rajkummar Rao’s official first look in Dada.

About Dada

Dada is a biographical film based on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s life. Actress Tanya Maniktala has been cast as his wife, Dona Ganguly. While the makers have confirmed key casting details, further information about the highly anticipated project remains under wraps.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Toaster, which premiered on Netflix on April 15. The film was directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by his wife, Patralekhaa. Featuring Sanya Malhotra as the female lead, the movie also boasted a strong supporting cast, including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Rajkummar Rao will next appear in Stree 3, one of his most anticipated upcoming projects. His previous theatrical release, Maalik, failed to make a strong impact at the box office. Directed by Pulkit, the film featured an ensemble cast including Manushi Chhillar, Anushmaan Pushkar, Saurabh Shukla, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Prosenjit Chatterjee in prominent roles alongside Rao.