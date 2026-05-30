Eisha Singh Reveals Why She Gave Up Non-Vegetarian Food, Opens Up About Her Faith and Acting Dreams

Television actress Eisha Singh, who gained widespread attention through her journey on Bigg Boss, recently shared personal insights about her spiritual beliefs, lifestyle changes, and acting aspirations during a conversation on Paras Chhabra’s podcast. The actress spoke candidly about her move from Indore to Mumbai, her deep faith in Lord Shiva, and the unexpected reason she stopped eating non-vegetarian food several years ago.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh on Quitting Non-Vegetarian Food

During the podcast, Eisha Singh revealed that she was once very fond of non-vegetarian food and regularly included it in her meals. However, she said that everything changed after experiencing Maha Shivaratri. According to Eisha, she had never actively celebrated the festival before, but that particular year left a deep impression on her. The actress shared that after the festival, she gradually lost her desire to eat non-vegetarian food.

Eisha Singh

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What initially felt like a temporary phase eventually became a permanent lifestyle change. Even while shooting in Kashmir, where she tried to eat non-vegetarian food again, she found that she simply had no appetite for it. Interestingly, Eisha revealed that she was not the only one in her family who experienced this shift. According to the actress, both her mother and brother also stopped eating non-vegetarian food around the same time.

Eisha Singh

She admitted that none of them can clearly explain why it happened, but the change occurred naturally for all three family members. The actress connected the experience to her growing spiritual beliefs and devotion toward Lord Mahadev. Apart from discussing her faith, Eisha Singh also reflected on how her acting journey began. She recalled spending much of her childhood in Bhopal with her grandparents.

Eisha Singh

Her grandmother was an avid television viewer, and young Eisha would often watch shows alongside her. What fascinated her most were the behind-the-scenes interviews featuring actors. Seeing performers talk about their work and experiences made her curious about the entertainment industry. She remembered thinking that acting looked exciting and fun, planting the first seeds of her dream career.