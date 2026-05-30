Madhuri Dixit Became A Victim of Deepfake, Fans Raise Concerns Over AI Misuse After Her Video Went Viral On Social Media

The growing threat of deepfake technology continues to impact celebrities across the entertainment industry, and the latest name reportedly caught in the controversy is Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit. A viral video circulating on social media has sparked widespread discussion after appearing to show the veteran actress attending an event in a revealing outfit. However, several social media users and observers have claimed that the clip is not authentic and may have been manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit’s Deepfake Video Went Viral

The incident has reignited concerns about the misuse of AI-generated content and the challenges of distinguishing real footage from digitally altered videos. The video, which has been widely shared across various social media platforms, appears to show Madhuri Dixit seated at a public event wearing a gown with a deep neckline and thigh-high slit. The clip quickly attracted attention from fans, with many expressing surprise and questioning its authenticity.

Madhuri Dixit

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Soon after the video gained traction, several users suggested that the footage might have been digitally altered using deepfake technology. The controversy intensified after journalist Jaideep Pandey responded to a social media post sharing the video. According to screenshots circulating online, Pandey stated that the clip was AI-generated and urged users to verify content before sharing it.

Madhuri Dixit

He also highlighted the dangers of misinformation, noting that unverified posts can contribute to confusion and unnecessary outrage in the digital age. Several other social media users echoed similar concerns, claiming that the viral clip showed signs of artificial manipulation. Adding to the discussion, fans pointed out that Madhuri Dixit had previously shared photographs of herself wearing the same gown on social media earlier this year.

Madhuri Dixit

According to users comparing the images, the original photographs do not appear to match the version seen in the viral video. Many believe that the footage may have been altered to create a misleading impression of the actress. While these claims continue to circulate online, there has been no official confirmation regarding the video’s authenticity.