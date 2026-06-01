How the Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Turned to Organic Farming During the Pandemic, Read To Know

When people think of Mohanlal, they think of one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever produced. With a career spanning more than four decades and hundreds of films to his credit, the Malayalam superstar has earned immense respect for his contributions to cinema. However, acting is not the only field in which Mohanlal has excelled. Beyond films, Mohanlal has explored several interests, including theatre, music, business, and even magic.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal Turned To Organic Farmer

One of his most fascinating passions, however, is organic farming, a hobby that gained significant attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like millions around the world, Mohanlal experienced a sudden pause in his professional life when the COVID-19 pandemic brought film productions to a standstill in 2020 and 2021. With shooting schedules halted and lockdown restrictions in place, the actor spent more time at home and devoted himself to a project that had already been close to his heart for years, organic farming.

Mohanlal

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On a half-acre plot near his residence in Elamakkara, Ernakulam district, Mohanlal developed a lush green farm where he grows a variety of vegetables for personal consumption. During the lockdown period, the actor shared glimpses of his farming activities through social media videos. In those clips, Mohanlal could be seen walking through the farm, inspecting crops, and working alongside his gardener.

Mohanlal

Contrary to popular belief, Mohanlal did not take up farming because of the pandemic. The actor revealed that he had been cultivating vegetables for several years before COVID-19 changed daily life across the globe. According to Mohanlal, he and his family had been growing vegetables on the farm for four to five years. The farm produces a variety of crops, including bitter gourd, beans, okra, tomatoes, green chilies, pumpkin, ash gourd, corn, and tapioca.

Mohanlal

The actor has often encouraged people to cultivate their own vegetables whenever possible. He believes that even those with limited space can participate in farming by using grow bags and small home gardens. Mohanlal’s dedication to organic farming earned praise from several quarters. During the lockdown period, former Kerala Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar shared the actor’s farming video on social media and commended him for promoting sustainable agricultural practices.