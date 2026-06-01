The Voice Behind ‘Na Na Karte Pyar’ Falls Silent at 89. Suman Kalyanpur passed and left her musical legacy

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur passed away at the age of 89, leaving behind a timeless musical legacy that generations of listeners grew up with. Known for her velvety voice and unforgettable melodies, the singer breathed life into some of Bollywood’s most cherished songs.

Suman Kalyanpur: The Voice Behind Bollywood’s Melodies

From “Na Na Karte Pyar” to “Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche,” Suman Kalyanpur’s songs carried warmth, romance, and a softness that instantly touched hearts. Her voice became synonymous with the golden era of Hindi cinema, especially during the 1960s and 70s. She also delivered memorable duets with legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, many of which continue to be loved by music enthusiasts even today.

A Career That Spanned Decades

Born as Suman Hemmadi in 1937, the singer built an extraordinary career across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and several regional languages. Apart from film music, she also lent her voice to bhajans, ghazals, and devotional songs, creating a musical treasure that crossed generations and languages. Her voice was often compared to that of Lata Mangeshkar because of its striking similarity in tone and texture.

Fans and Leaders Pay Tribute

As news of her passing spread, fans flooded social media with clips of her evergreen songs and emotional tributes. Political leaders and members of the music industry also remembered her immense contribution to Indian music. Many called her passing “the end of an era,” a sentiment echoed by countless admirers.

A Legacy That Lives On

Though Suman Kalyanpur is no longer with us, her music will continue to echo through generations. Her songs remain reminders of a softer, gentler era of Bollywood music, one where emotion flowed effortlessly through melody.