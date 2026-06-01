Bobby Deol Breaks Silence on Alia Bhatt Rift Rumours, Calls Reports ‘Baseless’: ‘Main Bhi Hairaan Ho Gaya’

Actor Bobby Deol has finally reacted to rumours claiming that he had a fallout with Alia Bhatt during the shooting of their upcoming spy thriller Alpha. Dismissing the reports as completely false, the actor said he was equally surprised when he first came across the speculation online and questioned how such stories are created without any basis.

The rumours had been circulating on social media for several weeks, with multiple posts alleging that tensions had developed between Bobby and Alia on the sets of the Yash Raj Films spy universe project. Some reports even claimed that disagreements emerged because of Alia’s creative inputs during scenes and that producer Aditya Chopra allegedly had to intervene to smooth things over.

However, Bobby has now categorically denied those claims.

During an appearance on the television show Aap Ki Adalat, the actor was asked about the reported cold war with Alia Bhatt. Responding to the question, Bobby revealed that he first learned about the rumours through a friend who sent him screenshots circulating online.

“Mujhe bhi ek dost ne bheja uss rumour ka snapshot. Main bhi hairaan ho gaya. Log itne velle hai ki kuch bhi likh ke bana dete hai,” Bobby said while reacting to the controversy.

His statement quickly went viral across entertainment pages and social media platforms, with fans praising the actor for directly addressing the speculation instead of allowing the rumours to continue spreading.

Bobby also took the opportunity to speak positively about Alia Bhatt and dismissed any suggestion that the two actors faced problems while working together. According to him, Alia is an extremely hardworking and professional performer who came fully prepared for the physically demanding action sequences required in the film.

“Alia is a very good actress and she is very professional. She works very hard,” Bobby said. He further praised her dedication towards preparing for the film’s fight scenes and action portions.

The actor admitted that he could not understand how such stories originated in the first place. According to Bobby, he has no interest in running around trying to prove every rumour wrong because social media often creates narratives that have little connection to reality.

“I can’t go around proving the point to everybody. So it is not true,” he reportedly added.

Bobby also commented on the growing influence of social media gossip culture. He suggested that many people treat online posts as facts even though a large portion of the content circulating on platforms like Instagram is inaccurate. According to him, users are often influenced by stories that are never verified.

The clarification comes at a time when anticipation around Alpha continues to grow. The film is one of the most awaited entries in the expanding YRF Spy Universe and marks the first female-led spy thriller within the franchise.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, while Bobby Deol is reportedly playing the primary antagonist. Anil Kapoor is also expected to feature in a major role.

The project has been generating enormous buzz ever since its announcement, particularly because it places Alia Bhatt at the centre of a large-scale action franchise traditionally dominated by male stars. The actor has reportedly undergone extensive training for the action-heavy role and has been performing several demanding fight sequences for the film.

Recently, Alpha also made headlines after alleged leaked images from the sets began circulating online. Blurry photos claiming to show Alia, Sharvari and Bobby from the film quickly went viral, although their authenticity was never officially confirmed.

The leak added to fan excitement around the project and triggered widespread discussion across social media. At the same time, speculation about behind-the-scenes tensions between cast members began gaining traction, eventually leading to the rumours Bobby has now dismissed.

Many fans reacting to Bobby’s statement expressed relief that there was no actual conflict between the actors. Several users noted that rumours about celebrity feuds often spread rapidly online despite lacking evidence. Others praised Bobby for complimenting Alia instead of responding defensively.

Professionally, Bobby is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actor has been making frequent public appearances and interviews ahead of the film’s release.

Meanwhile, Alpha remains one of the biggest releases on the horizon for Bollywood. The spy thriller is expected to hit theatres in July and is being positioned as a major expansion of the YRF Spy Universe.