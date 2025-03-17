Kangana Ranaut Discussed Oscars For Her Film After Release of ‘Emergency’ On Netflix, Deets Inside

Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film ‘Emergency’ finally released on OTT platform Netflix last week and since then she has been sharing the reactions the film has received on Instagram. A user suggested that the film should win an Oscar, but Kangana is not interested in it. One tweeted, “#EmergencyOnNetflix should go to the Oscars from India. Kangana, what a film.” Kangana reposted these tweets with the message on her official Instagram handle.

Kangana Ranaut

Sharing the post on her social media, Kangana wrote, “But the US would not like to accept its true face of how they bully, suppress and pressurize developing countries. It has been exposed in the Emergency. They can keep their stupid Oscars. We have National Awards.” Let us tell you that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also praised the film and wrote, “Today I watched @KanganaTeam’s Emergency. To be honest, I was not planning to watch it as I had already made assumptions about it. Glad I was wrong. Kangana’s brilliant film, acting and direction, both are superb. Excellent and world class.’

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana replied to Sanjay and wrote, ‘The film industry should come out of its hatred and prejudices and accept good work, Sanjay ji, thank you for breaking the barriers of prejudices, my message to all film people is, never make any assumptions about me or my work, don’t even try to understand me, I am beyond these things, you will never understand me.’

Kangana Ranaut

Replying to a user who praised her acting in the film Kangana said, ‘People are calling my acting in #Emergency amazing and my best work till date, can I surpass Queen, TWM 2, Fashion, Thalaivi? Watch #Emergency and find out.’ Let us tell you that ‘Emergency’ released on Netflix on Friday and as of Sunday evening, it is trending at number 1 in the list of films. After this comes Ajay Devgn’s ‘Aazad’ and Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Thandel’ are trending.