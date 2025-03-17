Karan Kundrra Made A Splashing Entry In “Laughter Chefs Season 2” After Replacing Abdu Rozik From The Show

After replacing Bigg Boss fame Chota Bhaijaan aka Abdu Rozik from comedy cooking reality show “Laughter Chefs Season 2” Karan Kundrra is back to the show. Karan made a grand entry in the show, the video of which has surfaced on social media and garnered people’s attention. Karan has replaced Abdu Rozik, as he is currently on a short leave due to Ramadan and is spending time at his home in Dubai for religious rituals.

In a video going viral on social media, Karan is seen dancing while entering the show and host Bharti Singh got emotional to see him back in the show. Bharti Singh announced that Bhola is back! Hearing this, Ankita Lokhande, Kashmera Shah, and Sudesh Lehri could not hold back their happiness and started shouting in joy. As soon as Karan came in, he hugged Krushna Abhishek and Bharti got emotional and started wiping her tears.

During this, Karan was heard saying in Hindi, ‘Laughter chefs I have missed it a lot.’ Let us tell you that Karan used to eat carrots a lot in the first season, that’s why he also ate carrots as soon as he came in the second season and was paired with Arjun Bijlani. This year’s contestants include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Abdu Rozik, Kashmera Shah, and Krushna Abhishek.

If we talk about the previous season of Laughter Chefs, then let us tell you that it featured Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Reema Sheikh, Karan and Arjun, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. This season of the show is also making headlines just like the previous one and is immensely loved by the audience.