‘Nora Who?’: Fatehi Calls Out PR Stunts Using Her Name For Clout

Bollywood’s dance sensation Nora Fatehi is all set to dazzle in her upcoming film Be Happy alongside Abhishek Bachchan, but she’s also making headlines for calling out a PR trend that’s using her name as a marketing gimmick.

In a candid interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora revealed that several actors pay PR agencies to run comparison campaigns, pitting them against her to boost their own popularity—especially when promoting dance numbers.

“Everyone Uses My Name as a Marketing Tool”

During the conversation, Nora addressed industry perceptions about her, stating that while some see her as arrogant, she’s simply straightforward. She also expressed frustration over being judged for aspiring to lead roles rather than just perform in dance sequences.

“My logic is that everyone should be allowed to do songs, and everyone should act. But it should be fair for everybody,” she said. “What I don’t like is when everybody starts using my name as a marketing tool.”

She further revealed how actors allegedly pay PR agencies to orchestrate such campaigns. “A new song comes out, and suddenly PR agencies say, ‘Nora’s career is over’ or ‘She can eat 100 Noras for breakfast.’ I know exactly who’s behind this and how much they pay for it,” she added.

Despite being offered similar PR strategies to boost her own visibility, she refuses to participate. “If a song is going to work, it should be because people appreciate my talent, not because they’re excited to replace someone else—that’s just ridiculous.”

Reddit Reacts: Who’s She Talking About?

A clip of the interview surfaced on Reddit, sparking speculation about which actors might be involved in these PR tactics.

One user commented, “Sharvari, Srileela, Rasha, and a few others had posts comparing them to Nora.” Another speculated, “She’s talking about the Uui Amma girl (Rasha)…” Many agreed with Nora, calling out the industry’s marketing tricks.

Nora’s Next Move: Be Happy

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen in Be Happy, a dance drama directed by Remo D’Souza. Starring Abhishek Bachchan as a single father learning to dance to fulfill his daughter’s dream, the film also features child actor Innayat Verma. Be Happy is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 14.