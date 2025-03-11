Nora Fatehi Claps Back: ‘I’m Not Done, Stay In Your Lane!

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recently revealed how certain actors in the industry attempted to sideline her using paid PR campaigns. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, she shared how some actors allegedly paid their agencies to spread false narratives, claiming they had replaced her. Fatehi recalled confronting one such actor, warning them to “stay in their lane.”

Paid PR Tactics Used Against Nora

During the interview, Fatehi claimed that several actors tried to build their careers by using her name. She alleged that some went as far as paying PR agencies to spread misinformation about her being replaced.

“They would pay their PR agencies to put our pictures together with captions like, ‘Nora is done. I am the new Nora.’ Don’t do that. That’s ridiculous. Just because I don’t have someone to call you and stop you doesn’t mean you can ride over me,” she stated, adding that she expected respect and professionalism in the industry.

Confronting an Actor Over False Narratives

Fatehi also spoke about directly confronting an actor who had been spreading misinformation behind her back. “I do confront them sometimes. I confronted a girl who was talking about me. I will not be a pushover or a doormat,” she said.

The Dilbar star acknowledged the cutthroat nature of the entertainment industry. “Everyone is trying to take everyone down. People pretend to be friendly, but they are constantly working behind the scenes to replace others,” she remarked.

Overcoming Injury and Making a Comeback

Despite facing industry politics, Fatehi made a strong comeback after an ankle injury. She revealed that during her recovery, rumors circulated that her career was over.

“When I was sitting with the ankle injury and reading that ‘Nora is done,’ I thought, ‘Okay, wait till my ankle is healed. Let me show you,’” she said. Determined to prove her critics wrong, she returned to perform in Honey Singh’s music video Payal, despite not being fully recovered.

Betrayal by an Audition Agency

Fatehi also recalled an incident where an audition agency misled her about a role. She claimed they kept her waiting for months, making her believe she was under consideration while secretly locking in another actress.

“They told me they hadn’t heard back, but in reality, they had already cast someone else,” she revealed, expressing frustration over the experience, which ultimately led her to leave the agency.

Nora’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi has been active in the music industry, appearing in multiple videos. Her last theatrical release was Madgaon Express.