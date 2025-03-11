‘Kyuki Mai Jhoot Nahi Bolta’ Fame Rambha To Make Her Comeback With ‘Jodi: Are You Ready?’, Deets Inside

Do you remember the veteran actress Rambha who has worked in superhit Bollywood films like ‘Kyunki.. Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta’ that was released in 2001 and ‘Bandhan’ from 1998. She made her Malayalam film debut at the age of 15, in which she worked with Vineeth in ‘Sargam’, which was released in 1992. In the same year, she also acted with him in ‘Sampakulam Thachan’.

After this, she worked in the Telugu film ‘Aa Okkadu Adusu’ and she made her Tamil debut with ‘Uzhavan’. After this, she gained fame with films like ‘Ullathai Allitha’, ‘Sundar Purusha’, ‘Sengottai’, VIP, ‘Arunachalam’ and ‘Kathala Kathala’. She became famous worldwide with the song ‘Azhagiya Laila’. Rambha, who was last seen in the film ‘Pen Singam’, married Canadian businessman Indrakumar Padmanabhan in the year 2010 and settled abroad.

The couple is blessed with two daughters and a son. According to some of the media reports, Rambha is an owner of Rs 2,000 crore. In the last few years, she has participated as a judge in reality shows like ‘Maanada Mayilada’ and ‘Jodi No. 1’. In 2017, she judged ‘King of Junior’ on Vijay TV. However, she stayed away from films for quite some time.

Now reports suggest that Rambha will return as a judge in the new season of the dance show ‘Jodi: Are You Ready’ on Vijay TV. Sandy, Sridevi, and Meena were the judges in the last season. It is being said that Rambha will replace Meena in this season. There are also speculations about her return to the silver screen. Recently, at a film festival, filmmaker Kalaipuli S. Thanu revealed, ‘Rambha has property worth Rs 2,000 crore. Her husband is a big businessman. She asked me for a film opportunity for her. I assured her that I will find a good project.’ Let us tell you that Indrakumar Padmanabhan runs multiple businesses and is the director of Magic Woods, a well-known home interiors company. Apart from this, he operates five companies, one of which is in the name of Rambha.