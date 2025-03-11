Abhishek Kumar Leaves Laughter Chefs 2 For Not Being Partner of Rubina Dilaik In The Show, Read To Know More

The first season of ‘Laughter Chefs’ was a huge hit, and similarly its second season is entertaining the audience a lot. From Krushna Abhishek to Abdu Rozik, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lahiri, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Elvish Yadav, everyone is getting a lot of love from the people. Now a new promo of the show has come out, in which Abhishek is leaving the show and Bharti is showing him the door.

Actually, a new promo of the show has been shared by the makers on social media in which Bharti Singh is talking about a new twist in the show. She is telling all the contestants that everyone’s pairings are being broken,, everyone is being separated and will not be cooking together now. Hearing this, everyone starts shouting that she should not do this. At the same time, Abhishek puts forward such a demand, which is not fulfilled and after that he starts leaving the show.

In the promo shared on the internet, Abhishek tells Bharti that he should be paired with Rubina, else he will leave the show. On which Bharti says that Rubina gets Elvish, on which Abhishek gets upset and starts leaving the show. When he opens the door, Bharti says, ‘That is the door to go out.’ Krushna also says, ‘Abhishek is leaving, I will not miss you at all.’

Let us tell you that in the middle, there was news that Abdu Rozik is going to leave the show. It was being speculated that he had some work commitments because of which he was required to leave the show. But according to one of the media reports, Abdu has taken a break from the show for some time. Because he wants to stay with the family in the month of Ramadan. And after Eid, the shooting of the show will resume from April 1st.