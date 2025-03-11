‘Fans Are Crazy!’: Udit Narayan Jokes About Viral Kissing Row At Film Event

Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan found himself at the center of controversy after a viral video of him kissing a fan sparked an uproar on social media. The singer recently addressed the matter in a lighthearted manner at the trailer launch event of Pintu Ki Pappi.

At the event, Narayan made a tongue-in-cheek remark about the film’s title while speaking to choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was also present. “Khubsurat title hai aapki, Pintu Ki Pappi. Aur Udit Ki Pappi toh nahi?” (Your film’s title, Pintu Ki Pappi, is beautiful. It’s not Udit Ki Pappi, right?), he joked, making a reference to the controversy.

The singer further clarified that the viral video in question was not recent. “Ye bhi ek ittefaq hai ki abhi hi ye release hona tha… matlab music. Waise 2 saal pehle ka video hai Australia ka jo aap abhi dekh rahe hai,” he said. (It’s a coincidence that the music is releasing now. The video that is going viral is actually two years old, from Australia.)

Viral Video Sparks Backlash

Last month, a video of Udit Narayan surfaced on social media platform X, drawing sharp criticism from netizens. In the clip, Narayan is seen performing on stage when a woman approaches him for a selfie. As she leans in for a photo, the singer kisses her on the lips, leaving her visibly startled. The video quickly gained traction, with many users expressing outrage over his actions.

In response to the controversy, Narayan spoke to Hindustan Times, downplaying the incident. “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain,” he said. (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people.) He further added, “Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko?” (What is the point of making a big deal out of this?)

Udit Narayan’s Legacy

Despite the backlash, Udit Narayan remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated playback singers. Known for his melodious voice, he has delivered numerous chartbusters over the decades, including Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and Chand Chhupa Badal Mein.

While the controversy continues to make headlines, Narayan appears unfazed, choosing humor to address the situation rather than engaging in public debates. Whether the storm around the viral video will settle anytime soon remains to be seen.