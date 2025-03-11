Sunita Ahuja Will Now Be Seen In Karan Johar’s Reality Show ‘Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’, Deets Inside

After being away from the industry for many years, Bollywood veteran actor Govinda is constantly in the news headlines these days. And not only the actor but his wife Sunita Ahuja is only making headlines. Now it is being reported that she may be roped in for the upcoming season of Karan Johar’s reality show ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’. Though it is not officially confirmed yet by Karan Johar or Sunita, there are speculations about her entry in the series.

According to a media report, industry insiders claim that Sunita Ahuja’s growing popularity has paved her way for the show. A source close to Sunita revealed, ‘We have heard that Sunita Ahuja is being considered for the upcoming season of ‘The Fabulous Housewives’. She is loved by the audience and her followers are increasing day by day.’

Amid these rumours, Sunita is also in the news due to speculations about her divorce with husband Govinda. Recent reports claimed that she had sent a divorce notice to the actor six months ago. However, Govinda’s legal spokesperson refuted these claims and said that the couple has resolved their differences. Sunita also added fuel to the fire by revealing that she has been living separately from Govinda for the last 12 years and is celebrating her birthday alone. This statement had intensified the talks of tension in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s sister Kamini Khanna revealed that she doesn’t know much about divorce rumours of Sunita and Govinda and she is very busy and the actor is also very busy. She said that they meet very rarely, so she doesn’t know much on this topic, because it involves both families and she loves both of them very much. Let us tell you that Govinda and Sunita got married in the year 1987 and have two children, Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Tina is an actress and costume designer. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film ‘Second Hand Husband’.