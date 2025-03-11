“This Is My Last Mistake, I Will Never Repeat Such A Mistake Again” Ranveer Allahbadia Apologized For Making Obscene Comments

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who was embroiled in controversy by making obscene comments on parents-kids relationship in Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’, has apologized to the National Commission for Women. Recently, he appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and presented his side. Now NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has reacted to this and said that Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija have assured him that they will not repeat such a mistake again in the future.

Vijaya Rahatkar also strongly condemned the obscene language and words spoken by the YouTuber and said in a press conference that the Commission strongly condemns the obscene and indecent language used in ‘India’s Got Latent’. It will never accept it. Vijaya Rahatkar also said that the content creators apologized for their objectionable language used in the show, and vowed to be careful in the future.

Vijaya Rahatkar further said, ‘Ranveer Allahbadia and other content creators said that what he has said cannot be taken back, but he will try to be careful about his words in the show and will respect women.’ The whole matter started after Ranveer and others made obscene comments on parents in Samay Raina’s show. FIRs were registered against Ranveer Allahbadia in many cities of the country. Even many celebs refused to appear in his podcast ‘The Ranveer Show’.

Then Ranveer filed a petition in the Supreme Court that all the FIRs against him should be clubbed and arrest should be stopped. After this, the court had stayed the arrest of Ranveer Allahbadia in a new order, and it was said that Allahbadia will not do any show till further orders. But recently the Supreme Court of India allowed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to restart his podcast with celebrities but asked him to follow some restrictions.