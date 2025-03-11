Harry Potter Actor Jessie Cave Joins OnlyFans For Non-Sexual Content

Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, has announced her decision to join OnlyFans. While the platform is primarily known for adult content, the actor clarified that her content will not be sexual in nature.

Speaking on her podcast Before We Break Up, Cave admitted to joining OnlyFans, stating that she will be sharing “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff.” She explained that her content aligns with certain fetishes but emphasized that “fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.”

Over the weekend, she made the announcement via her social media profiles, including an Instagram video where she elaborated on her plans. The decision sparked curiosity among her followers, with many wondering about the nature of her content.

A Financially Motivated Decision

In a detailed post on her Substack newsletter, Cave shared her motivations for joining the platform. She revealed that she plans to be on OnlyFans for at least a year with the goal of securing financial stability.

“My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof, etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself. To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet. To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love,” she wrote.

Cave’s candid admission about financial struggles resonated with many, sparking discussions about unconventional ways actors sustain themselves outside mainstream entertainment.

Jessie Cave’s Career

Before rising to fame as Lavender Brown, Cave studied Illustration and Animation at Kingston University, London. She worked behind the scenes in theatre and pursued stage management at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). However, her career took a different turn when she auditioned for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and landed the role of Lavender Brown, beating over 7,000 other hopefuls.

Her character, known for her brief but intense romance with Rupert Grint’s Ron Weasley, was a fan favorite. She reprised the role in the final two installments of the Harry Potter franchise. Post-Harry Potter, Cave has taken on smaller roles in British television shows while also working as a writer and illustrator.

Her latest move to OnlyFans marks a new chapter in her career, showcasing her willingness to explore alternative creative and financial opportunities.