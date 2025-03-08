Gene Hackman Lived With Wife’s Body For A Week Before His Death, Say Authorities

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

New details have emerged surrounding the tragic deaths of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. During a press conference on March 7, 2025, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed that the Oscar-winning actor unknowingly lived with his wife’s body for seven days before he himself passed away.

Hackman’s Health Declined in Isolation

New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell confirmed that the 94-year-old actor died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a condition worsened by years of heart problems. His autopsy also indicated signs of advanced Alzheimer’s disease, which may have contributed to him being unaware of Arakawa’s passing.

According to reports, Hackman had no food in his system at the time of death. Authorities believe his declining physical and mental health played a role in his tragic final days.

Betsy Arakawa’s Cause of Death

Arakawa, 61, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare virus transmitted by rodents. Authorities found signs of rodent activity on the property, suggesting the possible spread of the disease within their New Mexico home. However, Hackman was not affected by the virus, as his death was deemed natural.

Timeline of Events

Investigators determined that Hackman’s pacemaker last recorded activity on February 17, 2025, which is believed to be the day he passed away. While it has not been confirmed if he suffered a heart attack, Dr. Jarrell noted that he had an “abnormal heart rhythm.”

The situation took another heartbreaking turn when authorities discovered that one of the couple’s three dogs, Zinna, had also died inside the home. New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Erin Phipps stated that the pet likely succumbed to starvation.

A Tragic End to a Hollywood Icon’s Life

Gene Hackman, known for his legendary performances in The French Connection and Unforgiven, had been leading a secluded life in New Mexico in recent years. His health had been in decline, and his apparent struggle with Alzheimer’s may have left him unaware of the devastating reality unfolding around him.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding their deaths, but the tragic sequence of events underscores the vulnerability of those battling age-related illnesses in isolation.