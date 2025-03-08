Google Mom: Deepika Padukone Turns To Internet For Parenting Hacks!

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, known for her elegance and on-screen brilliance, has embraced motherhood with the same grace. Since welcoming her daughter, Dua, in September 2024 with husband Ranveer Singh, the actress has been open about her parenting experiences, often sharing relatable moments with fans.

Recently, the Singham Again actress admitted to relying on the internet for parenting advice, a habit common among new parents. She revealed searching for answers to everyday dilemmas, such as wondering when her baby would stop spitting up.

During a conversation, Deepika was also asked about her idea of a perfect day. She described it as a peaceful day spent at home, indulging in relaxation and cherishing moments with her daughter. Comfort is key for her, with cozy pajamas, proper hydration, soothing massages, and simply enjoying motherhood in the most serene way.

A Special Name for Their Daughter

Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world nearly a month after her birth. In a heartfelt social media post, the couple officially revealed her name as Dua Padukone Singh, expressing their immense joy.

“Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” the post read, accompanied by the first glimpse of their newborn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Initially, the couple kept their daughter away from the public eye but later organized a special meet-and-greet event with the media. Since then, Deepika has been sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey through social media reels, resonating with fans.

What’s Next for Deepika?

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. While she has yet to announce her next project, her fans eagerly await her return to the big screen. Meanwhile, she continues to balance her career and personal life, embracing motherhood with warmth and authenticity.