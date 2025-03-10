Karan Johar Addresses Weight Loss Rumors, Denies Ozempic Use

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s remarkable weight loss has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many fans speculating about the methods behind his transformation. Some users suggested that Johar may have used Ozempic, a medication commonly associated with weight loss. However, the filmmaker has now dismissed such claims, crediting his new physique to a disciplined lifestyle.

Speaking to India Today Digital at the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards 2025, Johar put the speculation to rest. “Being healthy, eating right, exercising, doing your best to look good—that’s what it’s about,” he said, emphasizing that his weight loss was a result of conscious lifestyle choices.

Although Johar did not directly address the Ozempic rumors, his comments suggested that his transformation was achieved naturally. When asked about the specifics of his routine, he playfully responded, “If I do that, I’ll give my secret away.”

Johar’s Response to Ozempic Allegations

Speculation surrounding Johar’s weight loss began circulating last year after a post on X (formerly Twitter) linked him to the use of Ozempic. The post referenced comments made by Maheep Kapoor on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, where she criticized individuals using the drug for quick weight loss, causing shortages for diabetic patients who rely on it.

The tweet read, “Maheep rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.”

In response, Johar addressed the claim through an Instagram Story, asserting that his transformation was the result of a dedicated approach to nutrition. “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit (And the credit goes to Ozempic)??” he wrote.

Ozempic’s Rising Popularity

Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an injectable medication for managing blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes. In recent years, it has gained popularity as a weight loss aid, with celebrities and influencers reportedly using it to achieve rapid transformations.

Despite ongoing speculation, Johar has reiterated that his weight loss is purely a result of a disciplined approach to health and fitness, steering clear of medical shortcuts.