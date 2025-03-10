Exes On Friendly Terms: Shahid-Kareena Hug At IIFA 2025 Sparks Frenzy

Bollywood’s once-iconic couple, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, set social media abuzz as they shared a warm hug at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur on Saturday. Fans were left gushing over their rare public interaction, but Shahid Kapoor was quick to downplay the moment, calling it “nothing new.”

Speaking on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, Shahid addressed the media and shrugged off the excitement surrounding their friendly exchange. “For us, it’s nothing new… aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai (today we met on stage, but we keep running into each other here and there). It’s totally normal for us… if people felt nice, it’s nice,” he said.

While their cordial reunion charmed fans, this wasn’t the first time the former couple had crossed paths in public. At the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, Kareena was seen walking past Shahid while he posed with filmmakers Raj & DK. Though she greeted the duo, she pointedly ignored Shahid, while he maintained a composed smile throughout the brief encounter.

Shahid and Kareena’s romance was one of the most talked-about Bollywood relationships of the 2000s. The duo, who dated for several years, co-starred in multiple films, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge, and the beloved Jab We Met. Their breakup coincided with the end of Jab We Met’s shooting schedule, as revealed by director Imtiaz Ali in an earlier interview.

Following their split in 2007, both moved on to new chapters in their personal lives. Kareena found love with Saif Ali Khan, marrying him in 2012. The couple shares two sons—Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), born in 2021. Shahid, on the other hand, opted for an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput. The couple has two children—daughter Misha Kapoor (born 2016) and son Zain Kapoor (born 2018).

While their romantic history remains a part of Bollywood nostalgia, Shahid and Kareena seem to have settled into a dynamic of casual camaraderie. Their IIFA moment may have set fans into a frenzy, but for the exes, it was just another day in the industry.