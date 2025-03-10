Govinda Recalls Bollywood ‘Conspiracies,’ Slapping Himself For Rejecting Rs 100-Crore Film

Veteran Bollywood superstar Govinda, once the reigning king of Hindi cinema, has been away from the limelight for quite some time. However, in a recent conversation, he made startling revelations about turning down a Rs 100-crore film and alleged that Bollywood conspired against him.

Speaking to Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, Govinda recalled how he regretted refusing a lucrative film offer. “When people were saying I had no work, I had actually turned down a Rs 100-crore film. I stood in front of the mirror and slapped myself for rejecting it. I told myself, ‘You have gone mad; you could have financed yourself with that money.’ The film had the same kind of role that is successful today,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

Despite the regret, Govinda stood by his decision, emphasizing the importance of staying true to himself. He further alleged that he faced a deliberate campaign to tarnish his reputation in the industry. “I went through a defamation phase, and it was predetermined. They wanted to remove me from Bollywood. I understood that I, an uneducated person, had entered a space dominated by educated people, and they wanted me out,” he claimed.

The actor refrained from naming those responsible, stating that he owes his survival to the industry. However, he expressed disappointment over the alleged conspiracies against him, revealing that people were once caught outside his house with guns. “These conspiracies changed my nature,” he added.

Meanwhile, Govinda recently addressed rumors surrounding his alleged divorce from wife Sunita Ahuja. Speculations about their separation had been making rounds on the internet, but the actor dismissed them. “There are only business talks going on… I am in the process of starting my films,” he told ETimes.

Last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, directed by Sikandar Bharti, Govinda has been largely absent from Bollywood in recent years. However, he recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he assured fans of his return. The actor promised that he has three films slated for release this year, marking his big-screen comeback after six years.