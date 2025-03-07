Govinda Cried Profusely On Demise of His Long-Time Secretary And Close Friend Shashi Prabhu, Attended The Funeral

Bollywood veteran actor Govinda is once again making news headlines. But now he is in shock over the demise of his longtime secretary Shashi Prabhu, who passed away on March 6, 2025. The actor, who shared a close bond with his secretary, rushed to his house upon hearing the heartbreaking news. At the funeral of Shahsi, Govinda was seen breaking down in tears as he bid a final farewell to his dear friend.

Govinda is considered to be a close person to Shashi and hence he got the news of his demise, the actor immediately rushed to his family to meet him. Now a video of the funeral, which took place at 10 PM, has surfaced in which the actor is seen in an emotional state, crying as he mourns the loss of someone he considered family and was also seen consoling a close family member of Shashi Prabhu.

Since this video of Govinda went viral on social media, his gesture has left his fans emotional as well. Let us tell you that Govinda and Shashi Prabhu shared a strong bond for several decades. Prabhu was not only his secretary but also his support system during the actor’s journey in Bollywood. Their friendship dates back to Govinda’s early career days and the two remained close to each other for years.

Govinda’s other secretary Shashi Sinha had spoken about their deep bond in an interview and revealed that ‘From the beginning, they had a close bond and he also worked for Govinda for many years. I got to know him later. But during Govinda’s initial struggles, he was like a brother to him. Govinda loved him like a brother and their relationship is the same even today.’ Govinda is in the news these days for allegedly getting divorce from Sunita Ahuja.