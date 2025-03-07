YouTuber Elvish Yadav Revealed He Wanted To Marry Alia Bhatt, Read To Know More

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav needs no introduction today. He is someone who has earned a huge name for himself in the entertainment industry and always remains in the news, be it his vlogs, parties, or even participation in TV shows like the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss”, cooking show “Laughter Chefs”, or even Roadies. Now he has said a big thing about one of the most loved Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt in his podcast, which has caught everyone’s attention.

Let us tell you that in a recent podcast, Elvish has also talked about liking Alia Bhatt and his desire to marry her. Recently, reality show ‘Naagin’ star and fitness trainer Prateek Sahajpal arrived as a guest on YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s podcast. During this podcast, Elvish questioned him on many issues. While talking, the YouTuber asked Prateek about his favorite actress, on which he said that he likes Alia Bhatt very much.

On the matter of actor Prateek Sahajpal liking actress Alia Bhatt, YouTuber Elvish Yadav said that he also likes Alia Bhatt very much. Also, he further revealed that now the actress is married and has a child. On this, Prateek said that we did not have to marry her, then the YouTuber said that he always wanted to marry the actress. Then on this, Elvish says that why did we raise this topic, sorry Ranbir Bhai.

If we talk about Elvish Yadav’s work front, then let us tell you that the actor is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2’ and ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ as a gangleader along with Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Ranvijay Sinha as the host of the show. Also, he runs his own YouTube channel, on which he invites guests and asks questions related to their life.