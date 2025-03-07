“You Should Die, Eat Rat Poison”, Nishant Dahiya Getting Death Threats After Mrs., Getting Cursed By Men

These days Sanya Malhotra starrer ‘Mrs.’ is getting a great response from the people. However, the issue that has been tried to be shown in the film has once again sparked a debate on the controversy, which has been a part of the male-dominated society for years. Now Nishant Dahiya, who plays the role of Sanya Malhotra’s husband, the lead hero of this film, has talked about people’s reactions and told how many vulgar messages people are sending him.

Nishant Dahiya

Ever since its release on OTT platform, Sanya’s ‘Mrs’ has been getting great reactions and has created a storm on social media. In this film directed by Aarti Kadav, Sanya has played the character of Richa, who is struggling with daily household chores and trying to make her in-laws happy. She is a dancer and gets married to Nishant Dahiya.

Mrs.

After getting married, she comes into a patriarchal family where she does not know where she is lost amidst all the household chores. However, gradually these responsibilities come out like an oppression and one day it happens that her patience gives way. In a conversation with one of the media houses, Nishant Dahiya talked about the great reaction to the film and the angry messages from people on his character.

Mrs.

Nishant said, ‘The response the film received was not expected. I really did not think that the film would reach such a large audience. When someone makes a film, they try to make a good film and hope that it reaches the audience. For Mrs, it has worked beyond my expectations and I am sure everyone associated with the film feels the same.’ But some people expressed their anger on his character and messaged him that he is stupid and he should eat rat poison.’