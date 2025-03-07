Honey Singh’s Indore Concert May Be Cancelled Due To Demand of Municipal, Corporation For 10% Tax By Organizers

Famous singer and rapper Honey Singh who is making a sensation with his bombastic comeback in the industry, is not settling down. But this time there is bad news for his fans, since the singer’s concert scheduled to be held in Indore on March 8 may be cancelled. Yes, as per the media reports, the Municipal Corporation has directed the organizers of the show to deposit 10% entertainment tax. If this tax is not deposited, the event will not be allowed in the city.

Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Revenue Incharge of Municipal Corporation has clarified that the event will be allowed only after the tax is deposited in due time to the organization. He also said that this step has been taken after learning a lesson from the non-receipt of tax in the earlier Diljit Dosanjh concert. Meanwhile, the Mayor of Indore city, Pushyamitra Bhargava has written a letter to the Police Commissioner in this regard.

In the letter, the Mayor cited the Madhya Pradesh Municipality Tax Rules 2018 and said that permission for any business event should be given only after payment of all taxes and receipt of departmental No Objection Certificate (NOC). The Municipal Corporation has sent a notice to the organizers to deposit entertainment tax. MIC member Niranjan Singh Chauhan said that the organizers will have to pay 10% tax on ticket sales.

It is also being said if the tax is not deposited, the corporation will not issue NOC, and without it, the program will not be possible. According to the Municipal Corporation, entertainment tax was not deposited in singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert a few months ago, due to which the corporation suffered revenue loss. Keeping this in mind, this time emphasis is being laid on depositing the tax before Honey Singh’s concert.