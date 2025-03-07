Fans Shower Love On Little Brother of Sidhu Moosewala On His Cute Viral Video, Check The Comments Inside

One of the most popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in 2022 amid some controversy, but he is still alive in the memories of countless fans and well-wishers across the country. Now the late singer’s uncle Sahib Pratap Singh Sidhu has posted a video on his official Instagram handle, showing fans a glimpse of Sidhu’s younger brother Shubhdeep. This cute video has now gone viral on the internet, with fans wishing the family.

Shubhdeep Sidhu

In the heartwarming video shared on social media by the family of deceased Sidhu Moosewala his cute younger brother Subhdeep can be seen sitting on the tractor, held by his father Balkaur Sidhu. The child is laughing and looking towards the rest of the family standing around the tractor. He is seen laughing and playing with his father.

Shubhdeep Sidhu

In the comment section of this video, many fans reacted with red heart emoticons. One fan commented, ‘May the parents and Sidhu bhai live long’. Another fan said, ‘Punjab di jind jaan hun ek roop dekh ke hi sakoon milda’. One comment read, ‘God bless this family always Give.’ Let us tell you that Sidhu Moosewala’s parents shared the first picture of their second child Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on Instagram in November last year.

Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu’s parents also shared a video in a post introducing Shubhdeep through pictures. The clip shows several pictures of Balkaur, Charan, and Sidhu followed by Shubhdeep. Let us tell you that one of the most loved Punjabi singer and internet sensation Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab by some unknown people. However later the Lawrence gang took the responsibility of the singer’s death. Reportedly, the attackers fired more than 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was later found by the locals lying on the driver’s seat.