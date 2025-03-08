“Now You Should Leave” People Lashed Out At Anupam Kher For Asking Mahesh Bhatt To Get Down the Stage

Both Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and director and producer Mahesh Bhatt are veterans in the industry who have given several years of their life to the industry. These days a video of popular Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and film director Mahesh Bhatt is surprising everyone on social media. In this viral video, both of them are seen standing together at an event. Suddenly Anupam Kher is seen asking Mahesh to get down from the stage. Just this clip has surprised the social media and people are seen criticizing Anupam Kher fiercely for his statements. However, many people also like this behavior of Anupam.

Let us tell you that Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt were recently seen together on a stage during the trailer launch of ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’. During this, Mahesh Bhatt was also seen on stage along with the cast of the film. At first, both are seen talking and laughing together, but then suddenly something happens that people are not able to understand between the two.

Vikram Bhatt had organized the trailer launch of his thriller film ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’. The film’s starcast Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, and Ishwak Singh and director and producer Mahesh Bhatt were also present at this event. A video of this event is now in the headlines, after seeing which people have started saying that Anupam Kher has insulted Mahesh Bhatt in public.

While posing, Anupam Kher suddenly says to Mahesh Bhatt, ‘Bhatt sahab, now you should leave.’ People say that Mahesh Bhatt’s face turns pale after hearing this. Mahesh Bhatt is seen saying, ‘So I should go?’ And after saying this, Mahesh Bhatt starts coming down from the stage. However, Anupam Kher extends his hand to support him and people also feel that Mahesh Bhatt shook off his hand.