‘Someone Tag Jaya Ji’, Netizens Making Fun of Amitabh Bachchan For Calling Nora’s Dance Moves Superb

The emperor of Bollywood, Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan, often shares many types of news on his social media handle. Along with personal views, he also keeps showing many talents and makes them viral. Recently, the actor has shared a tweet of his son Abhishek in which he is seen praising Nora Fatehi’s dance. Abhishek Bachchan first announced the release of Nora’s song ‘Sultana’ from the film ‘Be Happy’.

Now Amitabh Ji shared the same video and praised Nora’s dance moves. Abhishek Bachchan revealed the news about the release of Nora’s song ‘Sultana’ from the film ‘Be Happy’. In this dance video, she is seen showing her great moves. Amitabh Bachchan has shared this tweet of his son again on his social media handle and wrote, “Uff, superb”.

People are also making funny comments on this tweet of Amitabh. One user wrote, ‘Amit ji came here instead of his fake ID’. Another said, ‘Someone tag Jaya ji’. Even one user wrote, ‘Jaya ji’s mood must be bad for this reason’. People made many such funny comments. Let us tell you that Abhishek Bachchan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film ‘Be Happy’ with Nora Fatehi. In a social media post, the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ TV show praised every film character of his son.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a post on X, ‘Abhishek you are extraordinary .. how you adapt and change with the character of every film is an art, which is unbelievable .. love you Bhaiyu.’ But let us tell you that it is not the first time that the veteran Bollywood actor aka Amitabh Bachchan has praised his son’s work in front of the whole world. Amitabh Bachchan has praised Abhishek Bachchan’s films earlier as well including Dasvi that features Nimrat Kaur with the actor.