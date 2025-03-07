Actress And Model Kangana Sharma Fell From Stairs Wearing High Heels While Coming Out of A Restuarant

Bollywood actress and model Kangana Sharma grabbed everyone’s attention when she recently fell down the stairs while going out to a restaurant in Mumbai. The incident was captured by the paparazzi and posted on social media, in which Kangana loses her balance while walking down the stairs wearing high heels. She stumbled and fell, leaving the onlookers shocked. In the viral video, Kangana can be seen pressing her heels after falling.

In the viral video, everyone is seen telling the actress to remove the heels first. Despite the accident, she held herself with a smile and interacted with the people around her. During this, the actress was seen wearing a transparent dress, which had shiny black sequins with a deep neckline and fringe detailing. Her wavy hair completed the glamorous look and made her look even more beautiful.

Since the video went viral on the internet, her fans expressed concern for Kangana on social media. Many people appreciated her patience despite the fall. At the same time, some people also made fun of her. Some people also showed the difficulties in walking wearing high heels and asked to be careful. Let us tell you that Kangana Sharma has been in the news for her bold fashion choices and her stellar social media presence.

Kangana made her Bollywood debut with ‘Great Grand Masti’ and later made a mark in television with shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’. After facing personal failure, Kangana took a break from the industry to fix her career. She later made a strong comeback, gaining love on social media for her confidence and glamorous personality. With more than 2.8 million Instagram followers, she is very active on social media.